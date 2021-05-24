Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 302,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.59 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

