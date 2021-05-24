Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 1.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.72. 57,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

