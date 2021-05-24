FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI opened at $8.62 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.