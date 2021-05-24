FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 438,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,080,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

