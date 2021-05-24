FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nexa Resources S.A. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

