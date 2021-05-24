FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.55 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

