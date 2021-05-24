FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Raised by Barrington Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

