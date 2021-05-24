Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GAW stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £114.59 ($149.71). 17,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,626. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is £103.83. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and a 52-week high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total value of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

