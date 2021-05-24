Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,954 ($25.53). 147,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,469. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,652.98. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,984 ($25.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19). Insiders have sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 in the last three months.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

