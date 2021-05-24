GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $377.64 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $377.64 million and approximately $47.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00012053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,150,931 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

