GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $114,525.27 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $114,525.27 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00449254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

