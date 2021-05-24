GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

