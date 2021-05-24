General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 7.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

