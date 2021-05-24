GenesisX Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 60.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $92,738.27 and approximately $606.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

