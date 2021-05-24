Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 390 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.12 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,917,824 shares of company stock valued at $539,503,006. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

