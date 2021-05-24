Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.