Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $417.85 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $240.98 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.76.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.