Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $1.25 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $360.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.87.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.