Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear has decreased its dividend payment by 58.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

GIL stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

