Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $755.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.00 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.