Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

