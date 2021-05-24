Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.22

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

