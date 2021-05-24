GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,387,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $72,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GMS by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GMS by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

