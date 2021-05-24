GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,050 shares of company stock worth $6,848,257. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.