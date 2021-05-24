Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,467 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00.

DASH stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DoorDash by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $970,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.