Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

