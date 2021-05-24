Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

