Graypoint LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day moving average of $277.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

