Graypoint LLC Buys 725 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $219.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

