Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 25,905 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

