Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,355,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 474,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

