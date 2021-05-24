Graypoint LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,432,301 shares of company stock valued at $103,588,035. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.57 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

