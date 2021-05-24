Graypoint LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

