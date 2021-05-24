Graypoint LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

