Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMS opened at $59.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.