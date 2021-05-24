Graypoint LLC Sells 944 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

