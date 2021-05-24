Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.