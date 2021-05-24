Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 666.10 ($8.70).

Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 715 ($9.34). The stock had a trading volume of 282,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 699.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 672.03. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

