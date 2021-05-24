Grid+ (GRID) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $87,759.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00086238 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

