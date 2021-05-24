Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.42 or 0.00030350 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $2,931.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00082627 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,747 coins and its circulating supply is 338,171 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

