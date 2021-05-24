Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

GH stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.72. 21,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.90. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

