Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $121.23 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

