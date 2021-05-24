Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $70,468.51 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 140% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $70,468.51 and approximately $70.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00996526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.61 or 0.10517325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085570 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

