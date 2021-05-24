GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $43.57 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,259,358 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.