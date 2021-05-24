Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

