Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $34.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $329.46 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

