Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,490 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Pinduoduo comprises about 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

