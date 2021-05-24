Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Tops $44.39 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.07 or 0.00210367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $44.39 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001218 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 592,446 coins and its circulating supply is 561,373 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.