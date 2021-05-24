Hathor (HTR) Price Down 60.1% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00409658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00183096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.03 or 0.00836408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

