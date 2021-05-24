Hathor Reaches Market Cap of $82.01 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $82.01 million and $5.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00364484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003847 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00869579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

